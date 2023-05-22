May 22, 2023
Rock Falls man, 52, pleads not guilty to child porn charges

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Daniel S. McCune, Feb. 2023

Daniel S. McCune (Provided by Illinois State Police)

MORRISON – A convicted Rock Falls sex offender accused of shooting a lewd photo of a 5-year-old pleaded not guilty Monday in Whiteside County Court to creating child pornography.

Daniel S. McCune was arrested May 16 and preliminarily charged with child pornography and with videoing and exploiting a child, Rock Falls police said in a news release at the time.

Monday, McCune was charged with child pornography involving a victim younger than 13, punishable by six to 30 years in prison, and to being a sex offender photographing a child, which carries three to seven years, which are the charges State’s Attorney Terry Costello filed after reviewing the evidence.

According to the charging document, McCune took the photo on May 1.

He is in jail on $250,000 bond, and has a preliminary hearing June 5.

McCune was convicted 22 years ago in DuPage County of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 9-year-old, and was required to register as a sexual predator.

