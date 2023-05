WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-Moline) will host a telephone town hall from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The town hall is open to Illinois’ 17th District constituents. Participants must register at least one hour advance to receive a call. To register, visit sorensen.house.gov/live or call 833-380-0743.

Sorensen will talk to central and northwestern Illinois residents about issues they care about. A recording will be made available.