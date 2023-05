Bee Happy Hour, the annual reunion of St. Ambrose University alumni and current students at several Midwest cities, will also take place in Sublette and Sterling. All gatherings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on June 8. This is the 15th year for the reunions.

The Sublette gathering will be at LaFiesta Restaurant. Call 815-883-110, 815-677-5938 or 815-713-5675 for more information.

The Sterling gathering will be 5:30 p.m. at The Rusty Fox, 1 East Third St.