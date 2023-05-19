Registration begins for CGH Health Foundation dementia program

STERLING- The CGH Health Foundation, 2600 N. Locust St., will host a dementia therapies program at noon Wednesday, June 7.

Attendees can learn about the benefits of speech, physical and occupational therapies people with memory and motor skill deficits have due to dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

The program will be led by speech pathologist Lyndi LeMay, physical therapist Allie Yemm and occupational therapist Brianne Hamstra.

Light refreshments will be served.

Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, call 815-625-0400, ext. 3977.

Allie Yemm (Photo provided by the CGH Health Foundation )