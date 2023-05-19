LaHood opens northern Illinois constituent service office in Rockford

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, Republican serving the 16th District, opened a constituent service office that he will share with state Sen. Dave Syverson of Cherry Valley.

The office is located at 527 Colman Center Drive, Rockford.

“One of my top priorities as a member of Congress is providing high-quality constituent services for 16th District residents,” said LaHood in a news release. “The 16th District Constituent Service Office in Winnebago County will provide northern Illinois residents with a key resource to receive assistance with the federal government and support our outreach efforts. I am proud to partner with state Senator Syverson to ensure that our constituents get the support they need in Washington and Springfield.”

Appointments for meetings and visits are encouraged. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

LaHood and Syverson are also hosting an open house Thursday, June 1, at the office. More information will be made available at a later date.