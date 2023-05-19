CGH Health Foundation to hold dementia walk June 11 in Sterling

STERLING- The CGH Health Foundation will host its second annual Memories Matter2 Walk at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Westwood Fitness and Sports Center, 1900 Westwood Drive.

Attendees can walk a half-mile trail, a one-mile trail, or both. Participants will receive a shirt, swag bag, snacks, water and butterfly garden stake. Children’s activities are available before the walk. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. in Building 3.

The cost to participate is $20 or $25 after Thursday, June 1. The walk is free for children ages 12 and younger. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit cghmc.com/memoriesmatterwalk or the CGH Health Foundation, 2600 N. Locust St.

For information, call 815-625-0400, ext. 5672, or 815-625-0400, ext. 5672, or email sherry.dewalt@cghmc.com or joan.hermes@cghmc.com.