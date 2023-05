ROCK FALLS - The Rock Falls Rotary Club recently held a memorial tree ceremony at Rotary Park, 1301 Minkle St.

The memorial tree ceremony was held to honor former Rock Falls Rotarian Mark Young. The ceremony included a ribbon being tied around the tree by Young’s wife, Kay.

Mark Young was a member of the Rock Falls Rotary Club for 27 years. He also served as the club’s president from 2000 to 2001.