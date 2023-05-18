Rock Falls man charged with abusing girl, 15, free on bond

ROCK FALLS – A Rock Falls man charged Tuesday with sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl is free after posting $5,000 of his $50,000 bond.
Nicholas D. Degroot, 34, was arrested Tuesday, and posted bond the same day, Whiteside County Court records show.
According to the charging document, filed Thursday, Degroot had sex or sexual contact with the girl four time between August and November, and three times on Nov. 24.
During an interview Tuesday, he admitted to “having a relationship” with the girl, Illinois State Police said in a news release Wednesday.
Degroot is charged with seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, punishable by three to seven years in prison and mandatory registration as a sex offender.
His next hearing is June 26. He hired Sterling attorney James Mertes.
DeGroot has no felony history in Lee or Whiteside counties.