DIXON - Sugar Grove School and Church will host its 43rd annual Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Sunday at Palmyra Cemetery, 352 Timber Creek Road.

The ceremony will feature a flag-raising service, a color guard and gun salute, a bagpipe procession, and flowers being placed on veteran graves. Flowers are being provided. The guest speaker is state Rep. Bradley Fritts. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.