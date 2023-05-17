Whiteside County students receive 4-H scholarships

MORRISON- The University of Illinois Extension awarded 4-H Support Fund scholarships to three Whiteside County 4-H members during an honors presentation Wednesday, May 10, at Morrison High School, 643 Genesee Ave.

The scholarship recipients are Hannah Zinke, Katie Eggemeyer, and Marissa Folkers. The scholarships were presented by support fund member and 4-H volunteer Gordon Kelm.

The scholarship recognizes a 4-H member’s commitment. The recipients participated in various project areas and activities. The activities included livestock, veterinary science, crop sciences, visual arts, natural resources, child development, and the 4-H Federation. Two of the recipients also served as 4-H camp counselors.