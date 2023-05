DIXON – Local teacher Alan Harrison will lead a program on Native Americans from the Sauk Valley at 7 p.m. May 22 at the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave. Admission to the program is free.

Harrison’s program will explain many of the survival skills employed by native peoples throughout history. The presentation also features demonstrations of those skills.

The building is handicapped accessible and parking is located nearby.