Sponsorships sought for Home of Hope’s 20th anniversary gala

DIXON – Sponsorships are sought for the Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s 20th anniversary gala, which will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21 at Sauk Valley Community College.

Participants will be able to celebrate Home of Hope’s 20th anniversary. The gala features dinner, drinks, a dessert fundraiser and live music.

Gala sponsorships are available for $250. Sponsors will receive four tickets, can put out promotional materials, have their logo on promotional materials and be mentioned on the Home of Hope website and Facebook page.

Sponsorships are due June 15. To sponsor the gala, call 815-288-4673, email kekquiist@hohrrv.com or visit Home of Hope at 1637 Plock Drive.

For information, call 815-288-4673 or email jpadilla@hohrrv.com.