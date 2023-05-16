Ogle County students receive 4-H Foundation scholarships

CHAMPAIGN – The Illinois 4-H Foundation awarded scholarships to two Ogle County students during the Illinois 4-H Celebration of Excellence on April 1 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign.

The foundation awarded $1,000 scholarships to 45 4-H members. The scholarships were awarded based on merit and demonstrated 4-H excellence.

Gracie Prose of Oregon received the Civil Engagement and Global Living Award. The award recognizes youth focused service to others through 4-H work. Prose was also awarded the Deb Stocker Illinois 4-H Youth Leadership Team Scholarship. The scholarship honors 4-H Youth Leadership Team members.

Lauren Carlson of Byron received the Personal Growth Award. The award is given to youth focused on personal growth through their 4-H program participation.