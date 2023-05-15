Rock Falls sexual predator facing new charges

ROCK FALLS – A convicted Rock Falls sex offender was arrested Monday afternoon and preliminarily charged with child porn and videoing and exploiting a child, Rock Falls police said in a news release.
Robert S. McCune, 52, faces at least six to 30 years if charged with and convicted of child pornography. Unauthorized video recording is punishable by two to five years, and sexual exploitation of a child by one to four years.
Whiteside County State’s Attorney Terry Costello must review the evidence gathered by Rock Falls police and determine what, if any, charges ultimately will be filed.
The investigation began May 1, the release said.
McCune was convicted 22 years ago in DuPage County of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 9-year-old, and was required to register as a sexual predator. His prison term was unavailable.