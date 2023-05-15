May 15, 2023
Shaw Local
Friends of the Hennepin Canal schedules monthly hike

By Shaw Local News Network
The Friends of the Hennepin Canal host monthly hikes to walk short distances of the canal trail, with a goal of cumulatively covering the entire length of both the canal and feeder canal. The next hike is scheduled Sunday, Aug. 15.

The Friends of the Hennepin Canal host monthly hikes to walk short distances of the canal trail, with a goal of cumulatively covering the entire length of both the canal and feeder canal. (Photo provided)

SHEFFIELD - The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will host its next monthly Hike the Canal outing at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Bridge 45 of the Hennepin Canal Parkway State Park, 16006 E. St.

There is no fee to join the hikes. Hikers are expected to dress appropriately for the weather.

Hikers will meet at Bridge 45 and be shuttled to Bridge 47. This month’s hike is 4.9 miles and is named Indigo Bunting.

For more information, email hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org, call 815-664-2403, or visit friends-hennepin-canal.org.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois