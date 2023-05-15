Former Whiteside child sexual predator dies with charges pending in Mercer County

ALEDO – A former rural Whiteside County man on probation in a 2016 child sex assault case, and facing similar charges in Mercer County, is dead, the coroner there confirmed Monday morning.
Jeffrey John Smith, 52, died Friday in Sherrard, Coroner Greg Larson said. He declined to release the cause and manner of death, pending autopsy results.
Smith was sentenced Sept. 2 in Whiteside County to four years’ probation for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 2016.
He was arrested April 3 in Mercer County and charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault of a child at least 13 but younger than 17, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, grooming and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
According to the charging documents, Smith raped and touched the girl between May 1 and Aug. 30, and on Jan. 8 and 13 – after his Sept. 2 conviction in Whiteside County – he used a cellphone to send her lewd photos and videos of himself engaging in a sex act.
He was freed April 5 after posting $40,000 of his $400,000 bond.
Smith was facing at least four to 15 years in prison for criminal sexual assault, the most serious charge.
He also had a co-defendant, his girlfriend, Jennifer A. Younge, 39.
Younge is charged with involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, permitting sexual abuse of a child, three counts of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The most serious, involuntary servitude, carries at least six to 30 years.
She also was freed April 5, after posting $50,000 of her $500,000 bond.
Among other things, Smith and Younge were ordered to have no contact with each other.
Both were accused of indirect contempt of court – which means they may have violated a court order outside the courtroom – and motions to revoke their bonds were filed on May 4.
According to the motions, the two had contact with each other on April 28 at Northwoods Mall in Peoria.
Smith was charged Aug. 19, 2016, in Whiteside County with two counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, for which he could have gotten six to 30 years. Those charges were amended Sept. 2 to include aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which carries three to seven years.
Smith, who had been free about six years after posting $5,000 of his $50,000 bond shortly after his arrest, was convicted of the lesser charge. Per a plea agreement, the other charges were dismissed.
He also was deemed by the court to be a sexual predator.
State’s Attorney Terry Costello filed a petition accusing him of violating his probation on Feb. 15; Smith appeared in court March 15 and was freed on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
The petition was dismissed April 28 without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled.