Wine fermentation class set for May 20 at Franklin Creek Grist Mill

FRANKLIN GROVE - The Franklin Creek Grist Mill, 1893 Twist Road, will host a wine fermentation class from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Admission to the class is open to people 21 years old and older.

Attendees can sample brews and food and learn about the wild fermentation process. Participants will also harvest and prepare dandelions for wine. The class is being led by master naturalist and farmer Dan Fitzpatrick.

The class costs $20. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit donorbox.org/events/437935 or call 815-456-2718.