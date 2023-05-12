Sterling man charged with intent to deal nearly a kilo of heroin

MORRISON – A Sterling man is being held in Whiteside County jail on $750,000 bond, charged with planning to deal nearly a kilo of heroin.
Miguel Angel Valencia, 31, is facing six to 60 years for possessing with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of heroin, and four to 15 years for possessing that amount, according to the charging document.
Valencia’s bond was set at $750,000 Friday, and his preliminary hearing is Monday. An interpreter will be provided.
He was arrested Thursday by the Whiteside County sheriff’s department; no further details were available late Friday afternoon.
Valencia has no other criminal history in Whiteside, Lee, Carroll or Ogle counties, court records show.