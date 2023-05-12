Franklin Grove man, 34, charged with possession of child porn

DIXON – A 34-year-old Franklin Grove man is in charged with five counts of possession of child pornography for having images of children “he knew or reasonably should have known” were younger than 13.
Christopher M. Florence was arrested Thursday by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, the ISP said in a news release Friday.
Florence, who was freed Friday on a $25,000 recognizance bond, faces three to seven years on each count, and if convicted of two or more, the sentences must be served consecutively.
Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with assistance of the Franklin Grove Police Department, interviewed Florence at his home on Thursday, and gathered evidence that led to his arrest, the release said.
Charges were filed Friday in Lee County Court.
According to the charging document, all of the images were of children who were “actually or by simulation” engaged in a sex act.
Florence has a preliminary hearing May 18, and hired attorney Eric Arnquist of Tess, Crull & Arnquist of Rochelle.
Keeping kids safe online
Learn more about keeping kids safe online at https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/, go to www.cybertipline.org to report online exploitation, and to https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources for resources for survivors of sexual abuse, the ISP advises.