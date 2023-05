Faith Christian School, 7571 S. Ridge Road near Grand Detour, will stage performances of “Every Little Crook and Nanny” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

The play, based on the book by Pat Cook, will be directed by Michelle Marx. The doors open a half hour before the performances. Desserts are being served.

Tickets are $12 and available in the school’s office. To purchase tickets, call 815-652-4806.

For more information, call 815-652-4806.