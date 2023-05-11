May 10, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Fulton business receives SHARP certification

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois Department of Labor

Illinois Department of Labor (Illinois Department of Labor)

SPRINGFIELD - The Fulton Corporation was recognized for completing the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program by the Illinois Department of Labor’s On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program.

The Fulton Corporation, based at Eighth Avenue in Fulton, received SHARP statues after completing a health and safety evaluation from Sept. 28, 2022, through April 14.

SHARP recognizes small business employers who operate an injury and illness prevention program. Businesses with SHARP certification are exempt from federal OSHA-program inspections while the certification is valid.

For more information, call 800-972-4216, email dol.consultation@illinois.gov, or click here.

SVM Community BriefsSauk ValleyFulton
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois