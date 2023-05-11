Fulton business receives SHARP certification

SPRINGFIELD - The Fulton Corporation was recognized for completing the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program by the Illinois Department of Labor’s On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program.

The Fulton Corporation, based at Eighth Avenue in Fulton, received SHARP statues after completing a health and safety evaluation from Sept. 28, 2022, through April 14.

SHARP recognizes small business employers who operate an injury and illness prevention program. Businesses with SHARP certification are exempt from federal OSHA-program inspections while the certification is valid.

For more information, call 800-972-4216, email dol.consultation@illinois.gov, or click here.