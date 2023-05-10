State senator announces summer reading challenge

FREEPORT- State Sen. Andrew Chesney of Freeport is accepting entries for his summer reading challenge.

The program is open to children in the 45th District, which includes portions of Carroll and Ogle counties, entering first through sixth grade.

The challenge encourages students to read eight books during summer break by Friday, Aug. 4. Participants will receive special Senate recognition and be invited to an ice cream party.

Parents can fill out a reading log and submit it by Friday, Aug. 4, to Chesney’s office, 50 W. Douglas Street, Suite 1001.

For information, call 815-232-0774 or email Chesney@ilsenatgop.org.