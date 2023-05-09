May 09, 2023
May 19 is exhibitors’ deadline for 38th annual Child Fair

By Shaw Local News Network
Exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance at Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON- Sauk Valley Community College will host its 38th annual Child Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3.

Exhibitors must register to participate. The registration fee per table is $25 for non-for-profit organizations, $50 for for-profit entities, or $100 for merchants. Registration is due Friday, May 19. Exhibitors who register after the deadline will be charged a $10 late fee. To register, visit svcc.edu/child.

For the public, admission to the fair is free.

The fair will feature activities and games provided by the fair’s exhibitors. The fair also includes a petting zoo, a bounce house, and Discovery Center Museum space activity stations. Popcorn and snacks will be provided.

For more information, visit svcc.edu/child.

