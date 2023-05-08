Oregon Woman’s Club donates books to library

OREGON – The Oregon Woman’s Club recently donated a dozen books to the children’s room at the Oregon Public Library.

The club donated the books in honor of National Library Week. The books were selected to help inspire and empower girls.

The books include “Girls Think of Everything: Stories of Ingenious Inventions by Women” by Catherine Thimmesh; “Maybe” by Kobi Yamada; “Finally Seen” by Kelly Yang; “Sincerely Sicily” by Tamika Burgess; “My Powerful Hair” by Carole Lindstrom; “She Leads: The Elephant Matriarch” by June Smalls; “Kindness Makes Us Strong” by Sophie Beer; “You’re Always Enough: And More Than I Hoped For” by Emily Ley; “Nell Plants a Tree” by Anne Wynter; “The Courage of the Hummingbird: A Tale Told Around the World” by Leah Henderson; “Strong Girl, Strong Girl: You Were Meant to Be – Children’s Book for Girls to Develop Inner Strength and Self-confidence” by Heather Lean; and “How Do You Spell Unfair? MacNolia Cox and the National Spelling Bee” by Carole Boston Weatherford.