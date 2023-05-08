HALO announces new chief human resources officer

STERLING – Kimberly Sandifer recently was promoted to chief human resources officer of HALO.

Sandifer will serve on the company’s senior leadership and executive teams. She will report to HALO’s CEO, Marc Simon.

Sandifer has worked in operations and human resources for Fortune 500 companies for the past 30 years. She began working for HALO in 2020. Sandifer helped build and lead the company’s human resources business partner team. She also built a value-added strategic human resources function with the previous human resources officer.