United Way of Whiteside County summer lunch program begins May 31

ROCK FALLS – United Way of Whiteside County will hold its weekly Feed Our Children summer lunch program from noon to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting May 31 until Aug. 9.

The program is free and open to children of all ages.

“We are thrilled to launch the 22nd year of Feed Our Children and provide this vital service to children in Whiteside County,” United Way of Whiteside County CEO Keri Olson said. “We recognize that hunger doesn’t take a break during the summer months, which is why we’re committed to providing free meals to children.”

In 2022, Feed Our Children served more than 21,000 meals, representing a 50% increase from the previous year. Unfortunately, the program is facing significant challenges this year, as reduced SNAP benefits for many food-insecure families and rising grocery costs are expected to increase demand for meals.

“We are grateful for the support of our donors and partners who have made this program possible,” Olson said. “Their generosity is a testament to the caring spirit of our community and a commitment to address food insecurity in Whiteside County.”

The program will provide meals to children who are unable to eat during the summer. There are no enrollment requirements or qualifications. The meals are being served at 18 sites across Whiteside County.

They are:

Erie – Village Office

Fulton – First Reformed Church

Lyndon – Richmond Park

Milledgeville – Public Library

Morrison – Crossroads Community Center

Prophetstown – Eclipse Square

Rock Falls – Coloma Homes Main Office; Merrill School entrance; Rock Falls Public Library and Wallingford Park

Sterling – Broadway Methodist, Latin American Social Club, The Salvation Army, Scheid Park Shelter, St. Paul Lutheran, Sterling Public Library back lot and Ster-Lynn Apartments

Tampico – community building

For information, visit uwwhiteside.org, call 815-625-7973 or email kolson@uwwhiteside.org.

Feed Our Children lunch program logo (Photo provided by United Way of Whiteside County )