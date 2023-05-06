Woodlawn Arts Academy recitals begin May 23 in Sterling

STERLING – Woodlawn Arts Academy will hold three music recitals at 5 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., and at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road.

Admission to the recitals is free and open to the public.

The recitals will feature different groups of students from the academy’s private music lesson program. Donations will be accepted.

Woodlawn’s private music lesson program runs year-round and is open to children and adults. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify. To register, call 815-626-4278 or visit the Woodlawn office.

For information, visit woodlawnartsacademy.com.