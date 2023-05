MORRISON – The Whiteside County Senior Center will offer weekly basic beginners line dancing classes from 9 to 10 a.m. beginning Thursday, May 11, at the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St. The dance classes are free and open to the public.

Attendees can learn about the basics of line dancing from senior center volunteers. The dance classes will also prepare participants for the center’s beginner’s line dancing class. The classes are being taught until Thursday, June 29.