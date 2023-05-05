Community broadband meeting will be May 10 in Morrison

MORRISON- The Illinois Broadband Lab will host a public listening session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Morrison Tech auditorium, 701 Portland Ave.

Attendees are asked to register by visiting morrison-session.eventbrite.com.

Audience members can ask questions and provide input on the region’s high-speed internet connectivity and access.

The suggestions will be considered for the state’s investment plan from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment and Digital Equity programs. Registration is required to attend.

For information, visit broadband.uillinois.edu.