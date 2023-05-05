Clean and Green event taking place May 12 and 13 in Sterling

STERLING- The city of Sterling will host its annual Clean and Green event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 12 and from 8 a.m. to noon May 13, at Sterling Public Works, 1605 Ave. L.

The event is open to Sterling residents only.

Participants can drop off items for spring cleaning. Residents must provide a current photo ID.

Items accepted for drop-off are bikes, dried paint, furniture, mattresses, old or broken lawn equipment, tires (four maximum), appliances, brush, metal, tin, used motor oil, car batteries, cable receivers, computers, digital converter boxes, DVD players and recorders, fax machines, monitors, portable digital music players, printers, satellite receivers, scanners, small-scale servers, intact TVs, videocassette recorders, video game consoles, cellphones, PDAs, computer cables, and zip drives.

Items that will not be accepted include household trash, explosives, household cleaning supplies, items containing mercury, lawn and pool chemicals, smoke detectors, spray paint cans and hazardous materials.

For information, call 815-632-6657.