Whiteside County non-emergency phone lines down, affecting 911

MORRISON – Because of a cut to a fiber optic line, Whiteside County has been without non-emergency phone service since 2 p.m., according to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
If you need police, fire, or ambulance services on the west side of the county, call 815-772-5230 or 815-772-5232.
If you need police, fire, or EMS in Rock Falls or Sterling, call 815-622-1140 and choose option 9.
The 911 calls are being rerouted to another county, which will take basic information then transfer the call to the Whiteside County dispatch center, the post said.
The post will be updated when service is fully restored.
There is to estimation of when that might be, Claudia Garcia, director of Whitesside County Dispatch Centers, said around 4 p.m.