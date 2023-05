DIXON – Dixon High School, 315 Lincoln Statue Drive, will host its annual plant sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday in the school greenhouse.

Admission to the plant sale is open to the public.

Plant on sale include petunias, geraniums, hanging baskets, spider plats, coleus, wandering jews, succulents, peppers, squash, cucumbers, and tomatoes.