University of Illinois Extension announces upcoming event schedule

STERLING- University of Illinois-Extension for Carroll, Lee and Whiteside counties released its upcoming calendar of spring and summer programs and events.

Get Savvy Monthly Webinar Series: Noon, Wednesday, May 3, online. Provides students, young adults and anyone seeking financial fitness skills with the ability to make decisions about money to build a stronger financial foundation. Register online at go.illinois.edu/GetSavvyWebinars.

Rabbit Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Attendees can learn about proper rabbit showmanship, different rabbit breeds, and how to show rabbits. The workshop is open to youths ages eight to 18. Register online at go.illinois.edu/WhitesideRabbit.

Walk for Hunger: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Centennial Park, 508 E. 11th St., Rock Falls. Attendees can raise hunger awareness and support their neighbors health. Participants are required to bring one healthy shelf-stable food item to be donated to the Sauk Valley Food Bank. Check-in is at the Larson Shelter. For more information, call 815-632-3611.

Youth Mental Health First Aid Workshop: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Participants can learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth. Register online at go.illinois.edu/YMHFASterling.

4-H Horse Clinic: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays May 9, 16, 23, and 30, at the Lee County 4-H Center, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy. Attendees will learn about horsemanship, showmanship, driving, and pleasure. Riders must wear a helmet. Register online at go.illinois.edu/LeeHorseClinic. For more information, call 815-857-3525.

Invasive Plants: Beyond Outlawed: Four Seasons Gardening: 1:30 Tuesday, May 16, online. Free horticulture programs offered by the Illinois Extension Horticulture Team. Register online at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.

Garden Talk: Learning in Lawn Chairs: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at athe Lanark Community Garden, 26549 U.S. Highway 52, Lanark. Attendees can discuss ways to plant in practical containers, raised beds, and straw bales. For more information, visit go.illinois.edu/learninginlawnchairs.

Saturday with a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Registration is required and available online at go.illinois.edu/whitesidesaturdays.

Growing Veggies Through the Seasons: Growing Hort in NW Illinois: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Participants can learn more about growing food in a community or home garden, gardening, or ideas for the upcoming growing season. Register online at go.illinois.edu/WhitesideGrowingHort.

Growing Veggies Through the Seasons: Growing Hort in NW Illinois: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Lee Extension Office, 280 W. Wasson Road, Amboy. Attendees can learn more about growing food in a community or home garden, gardening, or ideas for the upcoming growing season. Register online at go.illinois.edu/LeeGrowingHort.

Rabbit Workshop: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Lee County 4-H Center, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy. Participants can learn about proper rabbit showmanship, different rabbit breeds, and how to show rabbits. The workshop is open to youths ages eight to 18. Register online at go.illinois.edu/LeeRabbit.

Goat Clinic: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Lee County 4-H Center, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy. Attendees can learn more about showing goats. Participants can bring their own goats. 4-H membership is not required. Register online at go.illinois.edu/LeeGoatClinic. For more information, call 815-857-3525.