Two horticultural events on U of I Extension calendar

STERLING — The University of Illinois-Extension for Carroll, Lee and Whiteside counties announced the following two horticultural events while also reminding people that master gardeners are available to ask home horticulture and gardening questions by calling 815-244-9444, 815-857-3525, or 815-632-3611.

Lee County Master Gardener Plant Sale: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Lee County 4-H Center, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy. Plants on sale include perennials, vegetables, annuals, flowers, and grasses. Proceeds from the sale will go toward Lee County Extension programs.

Growing Horticulture in Northwest Illinois Series: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling, and from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Lee Extension Office, 280 W. Wasson Road, Amboy. Attendees can learn more about growing food in a community or home garden, gardening, or ideas for the upcoming growing season. Registration is required. Register online at go.illinois.edu/WhitesideGrowingHort or go.illinois.edu/LeeGrowingHort.