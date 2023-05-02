Outdoor Adventure Fest returning May 20 to Sterling

STERLING – The Sterling-Rock Falls YMCA, 2505 Ave. E, will host its annual Outdoor Adventure Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Admission to Adventure Fest is free and open to the public.

The event will feature face-painting, giant inflatables and fishing in the YMCA pool. Native and zoo animal presentations by Hoo Haven are being offered in the YMCA’s learning centers. A vendor show also will be held during the event.

For more information, call 815-535-9622 or visit srfymca.org or facebook.com/SRFYMCA.

2022 Outdoor Adventure Fest (Photo provided by the Sterling-Rock Falls YMCA )