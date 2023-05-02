May 02, 2023
Outdoor Adventure Fest returning May 20 to Sterling

By Shaw Local News Network
Dennis Miller, 5, of Sterling crawls through one of several inflatables set up Saturday, May 14, 2022 during the Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA’s Outdoor Adventure Fest.

Dennis Miller, 5, of Sterling crawls through one of several inflatables set up Saturday, May 14, 2022 during the Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA’s Outdoor Adventure Fest. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

STERLING – The Sterling-Rock Falls YMCA, 2505 Ave. E, will host its annual Outdoor Adventure Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Admission to Adventure Fest is free and open to the public.

The event will feature face-painting, giant inflatables and fishing in the YMCA pool. Native and zoo animal presentations by Hoo Haven are being offered in the YMCA’s learning centers. A vendor show also will be held during the event.

For more information, call 815-535-9622 or visit srfymca.org or facebook.com/SRFYMCA.

SVM Community BriefsSterling
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois