Ogle County residents-only recycling event May 20

OREGON – The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will host a residential electronic recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, at the Solid Waste Management Department, 909 Pines Road.

The recycling event is open to Ogle County residents only. A free permit is required to participate. The permit will come with a list of accepted items for recycling. To obtain a permit, call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov.

Items accepted for recycling include all TVs, computers, computer monitors, tablets, cameras, scanners, shredders (no tubs), digital clocks, laptops, extension cords, computer hardware and cables, CDs, DVDs, phone systems, copiers, radios, cellphones, VCRs, DVD players, CFL bulbs, calculators, FAX machines, stereo equipment, cable and satellite boxes, printers, holiday light strands, printer ink cartridges, rechargeable batteries and video gaming equipment. Microwave ovens will be accepted for $5 a unit.

The items must be limited to seven bulky or large items per permit and one permit per household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials will not be accepted.

For information, call 815-732-4020 or visit oglecountyil.gov or the OCSWMD Facebook page.