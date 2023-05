STERLING – The Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St., will offer an Intro to Spanish course from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 15, through Friday, July 21.

The class is being taught by native Spanish speaker Ana Lara. The class will be held twice a week on Thursdays and Fridays.

The registration fee is $20. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit forms.gle/1S32HhywvZWSNx2N7.

For more information, email ben.knapp@sterlingpubliclibrary.org or visit sterlingpubliclibrary.org.