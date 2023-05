DIXON- The Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., will host a spring fling craft and vendor show from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Admission to the craft and vendor show is free.

The craft show will feature various handmade crafts, vendor products and food. The craft show is handicapped accessible.

The Loveland History Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the days of the show.