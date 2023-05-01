Josh Duffee and orchestra added to Bellson Music Fest in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Josh Duffee and his orchestra were announced as a new act that will perform at the Bellson Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, at RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St.

The orchestra will perform 1940s music and songs written by Rock Falls native Louie Bellson in the 1950s and ‘60s. The orchestra specializes in music from the ‘20s, ‘30s and ‘40s.

Five bands are scheduled to perform at the second annual event designed to honor Bellson’s legacy as an arranger, composer, drummer and band leader. The music fest’s headliner is the Walfredo Reyes Jr. Trio. Food vendors will be available on-site.

For more information, call 815-622-1106, email director@visitrockfalls.com or visit louiebellson.com.