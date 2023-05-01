May 01, 2023
Josh Duffee and orchestra added to Bellson Music Fest in Rock Falls

Drummer Josh Duffee lights it up on the drum set while playing Louie Bellson’s most famous song “Skin Deep” Saturday, June 18, 2022 during Rock Falls tourism’s Bellson Music Fest. The first time music fest showcased four bands that played at RB&W Park for most of the evening.

ROCK FALLS – Josh Duffee and his orchestra were announced as a new act that will perform at the Bellson Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, at RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St.

The orchestra will perform 1940s music and songs written by Rock Falls native Louie Bellson in the 1950s and ‘60s. The orchestra specializes in music from the ‘20s, ‘30s and ‘40s.

Five bands are scheduled to perform at the second annual event designed to honor Bellson’s legacy as an arranger, composer, drummer and band leader. The music fest’s headliner is the Walfredo Reyes Jr. Trio. Food vendors will be available on-site.

For more information, call 815-622-1106, email director@visitrockfalls.com or visit louiebellson.com.

