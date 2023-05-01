IDOT: Interstate 88 construction begins in Whiteside County

SPRINGFIELD- The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, construction along Interstate 88 will begin Tuesday.

The work zone is located three miles east within Whiteside County.

The construction includes pavement patching and land closures. The in-roadway work is expected to be completed in three weeks.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. When feasible, alternate routes should be considered to avoid the work area.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.