April 28, 2023
Shaw Local
Bench trial set in traffic death of former Lee County treasurer

Brother was behind the wheel at time of the crash

By Kathleen A. Schultz
David Fritts appears Thursday, March 16, 2023, during a Dixon board of education candidate forum at Dixon Theatre.

Dixon School Board member David T. Fritts, shown here at a March 16 candidates forum, will be tried July 7 for disregarding a stop sign in the death of his brother, John Fritts, who was killed June 20 in a collision in rural La Salle County near Earlville. (Troy Taylor)

OTTAWA – A bench trial was scheduled Thursday in the death of former Lee County treasurer John Fritts, killed June 20, 2022, in a crash in rural La Salle County near Earlville.

David T. Fritts, a Dixon School Board member and John’s younger brother, was charged with disregarding a stop sign. His bench trial is set for July 7.

John Fritts, of Dixon, also was the campaign manager for his cousin, GOP Rep. Bradley J. Fritts, who won the 74th District seat in a race against outgoing Dixon Mayor Li Arellano Jr.

Brad Fritts and other family members also were in the SUV.

According to a news release at the time from La Salle County Coroner Richard Ploch, the crash happened about 3:30 p.m. at U.S. Route 34 and East 1251st/Ottawa Road, when the southbound SUV driven by David Fritts failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a passenger car.

John and Brad Fritts were thrown from the SUV. John, 76, died at the scene.

Lee County Treasurer John Fritts announced Monday that he won't seek re-election during a press conference at the old Lee County Courthouse. Fritts also endorsed fellow Republican and Chief Deputy Treasurer, Melissa Lawrence, in her run to take his place.

Former Lee County Treasurer John Fritts died June 20 in a two-vehicle collision near Earlville in La Salle County. His brother, David T. Fritts, was charged with disregarding a stop sign; a bench trial is set for July 7. (Alex Paschal)

Brad Fritts and his mother, Nancy L. Fritts, were injured, neither seriously. David Fritts was not injured, nor were the driver of the car and his passenger, according to the release.

David Fritts, a former public defender who retired as a 15th Judicial Circuit judge in 2006, won the School Board seat in April.

John Fritts was county treasurer for 24 years, starting in 1994, and served on the Lee County Board before that.

