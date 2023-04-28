Bench trial set in traffic death of former Lee County treasurer

OTTAWA – A bench trial was scheduled Thursday in the death of former Lee County treasurer John Fritts, killed June 20, 2022, in a crash in rural La Salle County near Earlville.
David T. Fritts, a Dixon School Board member and John’s younger brother, was charged with disregarding a stop sign. His bench trial is set for July 7.
John Fritts, of Dixon, also was the campaign manager for his cousin, GOP Rep. Bradley J. Fritts, who won the 74th District seat in a race against outgoing Dixon Mayor Li Arellano Jr.
Brad Fritts and other family members also were in the SUV.
According to a news release at the time from La Salle County Coroner Richard Ploch, the crash happened about 3:30 p.m. at U.S. Route 34 and East 1251st/Ottawa Road, when the southbound SUV driven by David Fritts failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a passenger car.
John and Brad Fritts were thrown from the SUV. John, 76, died at the scene.
Brad Fritts and his mother, Nancy L. Fritts, were injured, neither seriously. David Fritts was not injured, nor were the driver of the car and his passenger, according to the release.
David Fritts, a former public defender who retired as a 15th Judicial Circuit judge in 2006, won the School Board seat in April.
John Fritts was county treasurer for 24 years, starting in 1994, and served on the Lee County Board before that.