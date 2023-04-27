Widow of Sterling firefighter killed in 2021 Rock Falls house fire sues for wrongful death; city says it’s not liable

Ken Wolf is pinned by wife Danielle at the July 20, 2021 Rock Falls City Council meeting, where he was named deputy chief. Wolf and Chief Cris Bouwens, along with the city, are defendants in a wrongful death suit filed by Brittney C. Ramos, widow of Sterling firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos, who died Dec. 4 of that year fighting a fire in rural Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)