Juneteenth Celebration Gala will be June 17 in Dixon

DIXON – The Sauk Valley Diversity Alliance will host a Juneteenth Celebration Gala from 6 to 11 p.m. June 17 at the Dixon Elks Lodge 779, 1279 Franklin Grove Road.

Admission to the gala is open to people ages 21 and older.

The celebration includes dinner, dancing, games, auctions, and a cash bar. Live music is being performed by the Funk Brothers. The alliance will also honor community members who create safe spaces for diversity and inclusion.

Tickets are $70 or $700 for VIP tables. VIP tables include premium seating, express drink service, and a complimentary champagne bottle. The tables are available for groups of eight. To purchase tickets, visit bhmgaladvsc.ticketleap.com.

For information, visit facebook.com/DiversitySV or email DiversityCSV@gmail.com.