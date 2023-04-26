Oregon Park District policy changes and management training satisfy investigator

OREGON — No further investigation is necessary after policy changes and management training were implemented at the Oregon Park District following an inquiry into a former employee’s claims that the district was a “hostile work environment,” OPD commissioners wrote in a recent statement.

“Our investigator has concluded that no further investigation is required at this time,” commissioners wrote in a March 14 letter. “But the Board of Park Commissioners will continue to partner with our exemplary staff to provide the very best in park and recreational services and facilities to the residents and users of the Oregon Park District.”

The letter was released almost a year after an April 12, 2022, statement in which commissioners declared it was time to move on from the situation, and 17 months after Amanda Zimmermann made her initial allegations.

“I’d rather just look forward to the future,” Zimmermann said in an April 18 interview. “I think I’ve made my position pretty clear that I don’t agree with what this current board is doing. It’s pretty clear the current board tried to close the investigation.”

Current Park Board members are President Mark Tremble, Vice President Steve Pennock, Scott Stephens, Dan Engelkes and Josh Messenger. Until 2022, Pennock was board president and Tremble the vice president.

Zimmermann first went before commissioners during their Oct. 12, 2021, meeting where she said she experienced “misconduct and psychological harassment” throughout her five-and-a-half years as the park district’s recreation program manager.

Zimmermann said she resigned on Sept. 17, 2021, because of “ongoing poor leadership and the continued lack of accountability” faced by upper management.

Commissioners have released four letters, dated Oct. 21, 2021; Nov. 18, 2021; April 12, 2022; and March 14. All include a line stating that the claims were heard and taken seriously.

The April 2022 statement noted an independent workplace climate investigation had been completed, and the need for management coaching and training identified. That training was successfully completed, according to the March 14 statement.

Tremble said he didn’t know the specifics of the training that occurred because he did not sit in on the sessions, but believes they “tackled a lot of situational problems” and worked to define everyone’s roles.

“We took the allegations of wrongdoings and tried to address those as a board,” Tremble said in an April 18 interview. “Some of that was though our attorney’s office having interviews with ‘stakeholders,’ if you will, and then reporting those to the board. Then trying to take steps to rectify the concerns raised in those interviews.”

The OPD Board of Commissioners is a policy-making body, and their job is not to run the Park District on a day-to-day basis, he said.

Commissioners did implement some policy changes, including outlining the procedure for filing complaints against the executive director, the Park Board president or another commissioner, Tremble said.

Employee complaints against the executive director now go to the Park Board president, while complaints against the board president go to the executive director or another commissioner, he said. Complaints against a commissioner other than the board president go to the board president or the executive director, Tremble said.

Over the winter, OPD’s legal counsel had one-on-one conversations concerning the workplace climate and culture with all full-time staff, according to the March 14 letter.