Lee County Sheriff’s Office receives K-9 protective vest

DIXON- The Lee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 will receive a stab and bullet protective vest donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest will be delivered to the sheriff’s office in eight to 10 weeks.

The vest is NIJ-certified and custom-fitted. Every vest is valued at $1,800, has a five-year warranty and weighs about 4-5 pounds.

Vested Interest in K9s provides stab and bullet protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies across the U.S.

For information, call 508-824-6978 or visit vik9s.org.