Police arrest Rock Falls man, 18, accused of shooting at occupied vehicle

ROCK FALLS – Police arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday who is accused of shooting at people in a vehicle on April 12.
Nikolas A. Fowler of Rock Falls was arrested without incident in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue Tuesday morning, Chief Dave Pilgrim said in a news release.
Police say Fowler fired at least two shots toward the people in the vehicle, which was in the alley in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue. The shooting happened around 11:35 a.m.; no one was injured.
He is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, and bond is set at $100,000.
More charges may be filed, Pilgrim said.