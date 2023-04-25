Illinois Watercolor Society National Exhibit opening May 6 in Dixon

DIXON- The Next Picture Show, 113 West First St., will host an opening reception for the Illinois Watercolor Society National Exhibit at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

The reception will feature a watercolor color demonstration by the Beth Shadur, a Chicago-area artist who is also serving as juror of selection. Awards are being presented after the demonstration.

The exhibit features 56 pieces of original art work from artists across the country.

The exhibit is available for viewing from Friday, April 28, through Saturday, May 27. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment.