DIXON - The Dixon Fire Department, 210 S. Hennepin Ave., will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, in the truck bay.

Donations will be given to the American Red Cross. Donors are encouraged to make appointments, but walk-ins will be accepted if there is availability. To schedule an appointment, call 815-288-3323.

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767, or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.