April 24, 2023
Shaw Local
State treasurer reminding residents to check unclaimed property database

By Shaw Local News Network
State treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks with Christine Siperly Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Siperly, a Smoked on Third server, is one of 520 workers in Lee and Whiteside counties to be enrolled in the state’s Secure Choice retirement savings program. The program travels with the workers making it easier to save. Restaurant owner Michelle Burns (center) is very happy the program is available to her staff, including son Carson Burns (middle-left).

State treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks with Christine Siperly Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is reminding Sauk Valley residents to check the state’s I-Cash program for unclaimed property and money.

Whiteside County has almost 75,000 unclaimed properties valued at about $7 million. Lee County has nearly 45,300 unclaimed properties valued at more than $3.3 million.

The I-Cash program protects unpaid life insurance benefits, unused rebate credit cards, and forgotten bank accounts until they are returned to their owners. Residents are encouraged to check the program twice a year.

The reminder is part of a statewide digital media, newspaper and direct mail campaign to reunite residents with more than $10.3 million in unclaimed property.

For information, visit illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH.

