State treasurer reminding residents to check unclaimed property database

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is reminding Sauk Valley residents to check the state’s I-Cash program for unclaimed property and money.

Whiteside County has almost 75,000 unclaimed properties valued at about $7 million. Lee County has nearly 45,300 unclaimed properties valued at more than $3.3 million.

The I-Cash program protects unpaid life insurance benefits, unused rebate credit cards, and forgotten bank accounts until they are returned to their owners. Residents are encouraged to check the program twice a year.

The reminder is part of a statewide digital media, newspaper and direct mail campaign to reunite residents with more than $10.3 million in unclaimed property.

For information, visit illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH.