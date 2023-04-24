Erie man pleads guilty to traffic offense in 2020 fatal crash

MORRISON – An Erie man who pleaded guilty to improper lane usage in the death of a 76-year-old Erie woman killed in a head-on collision nearly three years ago has been sentenced to a $1,000 fine and court fees.
Nathanial D. “Nathan” Bearsley, 38, was ticketed on Sept. 6, 2020, for improper lane usage in the crash that killed Joyce M. Kaecker.
That charge was dismissed on April 7, 2021, and four counts of felony aggravated DUI drugs and misdemeanor improper lane usage were filed on July 13, 2021.
The felony charges were dismissed without prejudice on Wednesday because the state had insufficient evidence to support them, State’s Attorney Terry Costello said in his motion to dismiss.
Should evidence arise, those charges could be refiled, and Bearsley could face enhanced charges of three to 14 years in prison on each count, court records show.
According to court documents, investigators had alleged Bearsley was driving under the influence of marijuana and/or one or some combination of four other drugs when he crossed the center line on Albany Road near Burns Road around 6:45 p.m. that day and collided with Kaecker’s vehicle.
She died at the scene, and Bearsley was hospitalized.